ALBANY – The Small Enterprise Economic Development (SEED) Program is now accepting applications for 2024.

The SEED Program is a character-based loan fund developed in a partnership between SEFCU and the University of Albany’s Business Development Center, and School of Business. The program provides character-based loans up to $35,000 for start-up and expanding businesses in the Capital Region.

All accepted participants are required to participate in 11 weeks of training prior to their loan pitch. The training classes include business skill development, business plan development, and peer support network.

The Spring 2024 program is planned to be virtual via the Zoom and program platforms. Following the training classes, each of the participants will pitch their concept to the loan committee for funding consideration. The loan decision is based on the character of the application and the overall business concept.

This story was featured on page 11 of the January 3rd , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight