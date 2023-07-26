SARATOGA — On Wednesday, August 2, Caffè Lena will present a poetry reading by Marylou Kelly Streznewski. Streznewski is the author of the poetry collection Sitting in the Shade of My Own Tree (Kelsay Books 2019) and has published three chapbooks which are housed in the chapbook collection of Poet’s House in New York.

An open mic poetry reading will follow the reading. Doors open for sign-ups at 6:30 pm and the readings will start at 7:00 pm. The host for the event will be Carol Graser and the cost is $5 general admission, free for students. The featured reading will also be livestreamed at caffelena.org.

This story appeared on page 24 of the July 26, 2023 of the print edition of the Spot