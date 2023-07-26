LATHAM – Earl B. Feiden is excited to announce a range of new options for customers at their existing appliance store and headquarters at 785 Route 9 in Latham; ensuring greater access to home appliances at guaranteed lowest prices throughout the Capital Region and Hudson Valley.

The “Experience Center” is part of Earl B. Feiden’s dedication to helping customers know exactly how appliances will function in their homes. Customers are encouraged to interact with appliances

that can be seen and turned on in custom displays that mimic kitchens; providing inspiration and hands-on experience to more easily decide what will work in their home.

“Working with builders and homeowners over the past several years, supply

chain disruptions and price pressures have made it clear that we needed to have a larger quantity and variety of appliances on the ground here. With the addition of the experience center, outlet, and distribution center to our guaranteed lowest prices and high-quality service, we knew this would really benefit the community,” stated Mary Feiden, third-generation co-owner of Earl B. Feiden Appliance.

Through this expansion, Earl B. Feiden has also established an appliance outlet on site. “The Outlet” offers new, open stock, name-brand appliances at below wholesale cost with a manufacturer warranty. Between the outlet and additional warehouse space, Earl B. Feiden can take advantage of volume buying and have thousands of appliances for every budget readily available when customers need them.

Four generations of ownership

Established in 1926, Earl B. Feiden proudly serves the Capital Region of NY and Hudson Valley through 3 family owned and operated, full-service appliance stores. The

company’s 100 employees pride themselves on their appliance knowledge and ability to work with customers of all budgets and desires. With an endless offering of appliance brands and models, as well as dedicated sales, repair, delivery and install teams, Earl B. Feiden is proud to supply builders and retail customers alike.

The store also has a diverse sales team that has decades of experience and the sales is backed up by factory-trained repair technicians and a team of dedicated delivery and installation staff members.

Earl B. Feiden can be reached at 518-785-8555 and is open 7 days a week. To learn more about visit www.earlbfeiden.com