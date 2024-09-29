Slingerlands Chief honored by Albany County organization

VOORHEESVILLE – Albany County Volunteer Firefighters association named Jason Tice as its 2024 Firefighter of the year on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Tice serves as the First Assistant Chief for the Slingerlands Fire Department.

The award was presented by the ACVF at its annual dinner held this year at the Voorheesville Fire Station.

Tice was instrumental in helping Slingerlands Fire Department overcome the problem of adequately sourcing and transporting water for firefighting in the district, according to the district.

The department will be taking delivery of its new tanker/engine truck this month as a result of Tice’s research, expertise and knowledge. He has over 30 years of experience in firefighting.

The award is named after former Slingerlands Fire Chief Walter W. Eck Jr.