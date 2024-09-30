Also did not have a license and was wanted for probation violation

COLONIE – Colonie police observed a vehicle stopped in the roadway near the intersection of Kenyon Drive and Vly Road on Friday, Sept. 13, at 5:49 a.m. and found the driver allegedly intoxicated.

It was not his first time.

According to reports, Esshodd Malloy, 39, of Albany, had a prior alcohol-related conviction within 10 years, which led officers to charge him with felony DWI. The prior conviction automatically elevated the charge to a felony.

Malloy also did not have a valid license and was wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation.

He was charged with felony DWI, the warrant, and aggravated unlicensed operation, all felonies. Additionally, he was ticketed for failing to stay in a single lane and a parking violation.

Malloy was sent to the Albany County jail.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE – A 36-year-old Rensselaer woman was involved in a physical altercation with staff at the IHOP on Wolf Road on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to reports, Emini Peters allegedly grabbed a victim by the hair, punched her in the head, and broke a gold necklace during the incident.

Peters was charged with criminal mischief, a felony, and harassment, a violation. She later turned herself in to Colonie police and was issued an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Identity theft

COLONIE – Carolyn Smith, 55, of Albany, turned herself in on Wednesday, Sept. 11, for an outstanding warrant stemming from an identity theft investigation.

According to reports, Smith assumed another person’s identity at the Northway Mall on Monday, July 15.

She was charged with second-degree identity theft, a felony.

Smith was processed and arraigned in Colonie Town Court by Judge Andrew Sommers.

Grand larceny and identity theft while on probation

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Hudson Valley Credit Union on Loudon Road on Thursday, Sept. 12, for a report of fraudulent banking activity.

According to reports, after an investigation, officers arrested Ricardo Vargas, 43, of Albany, and charged him with fourth-degree grand larceny and identity theft, both felonies. He was also charged with a probation violation, a misdemeanor.

Vargas was arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Bail jumping, two larcenies

COLONIE – An Albany man, brought to Colonie police on Thursday, Sept. 12, for failing to appear in court while out on bail, was charged with two additional larcenies.

According to reports, Damian Perez, 33, was charged with petit larceny and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors, in connection with an incident on Sunday, Feb. 18, at Target on Central Avenue. He was also charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, for an incident on Thursday, July 25, at Hannaford at Latham Farms.

Assault with vehicle

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to a domestic dispute on Schaffer Drive on Friday, Sept. 13, and arrested a Connecticut man following an investigation.

According to reports, at 10:26 p.m., Brandon Smith, 31, of Ledyard, Conn., was charged with assault with intent to cause injury using a weapon, a felony, and reckless endangerment and acting in a manner to injure a child, both misdemeanors. The weapon in question was a motor vehicle.

Smith was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee. He was arraigned the next day.

Warrants all over

COLONIE – A homeless man, who was arrested for stealing $351.63 worth of merchandise from Market 32 in Glenmont in November 2023, as well as from Macy’s in Colonie in 2022 and 2023, was taken into custody at the Schenectady County jail on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Bethlehem Town Court. He was also arrested by Colonie police on Friday, Sept. 13, for an outstanding warrant in Rotterdam.

Michael Celic, 36, was processed on the Bethlehem warrant, arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby, and released under the supervision of probation. He is scheduled to appear again on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Celic has a history of failing to appear in court. He was charged with felony bail jumping in April 2023 for not appearing in Colonie Town Court to face burglary and larceny charges from a February 2023 incident. He had previously been trespassed from the store for other incidents in 2022.

In the Colonie case, Celic was transported by police to meet officers from Rotterdam.

DWI and other charges

COLONIE – Colonie police responded to Margarita City on Central Avenue on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:58 a.m. for a report of a fight and verbal argument.

According to reports, a 30-year-old Troy man was irate and highly uncooperative. He became aggressive with officers and struggled when they attempted to take him into custody.

Later, at the police station, he failed field sobriety tests.

The man was charged with DWI, reckless endangerment, and obstruction of governmental administration, all misdemeanors. He was also charged with harassment, a violation.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Sept. 23.

Reckless endangerment and child endangerment

COLONIE – A 28-year-old Menands man turned himself in on Monday, Sept. 16, at 4:30 p.m. to face charges from an incident in August at Aldi on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Rynell Devine was charged with reckless endangerment, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child for the incident on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Warrant arrests this week

Myaira Myrick, 21, of Albany turned herself in on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for a warrant that she did not show up for court in July.

Keirasten Catlin, 36, of Melrose turned herself in on Wednesday, Sept. 11 for a warrant that she did not show up for court in May.

Anthony Rodriquez, 23, of Schenectady, turned himself in on Thursday, Sept. 12 for a warrant that he did not show up for court in July.

Jim Vu, 32, who is homeless, turned himself in on four outstanding warrants on Thursday, Sept. 12 for not showing up to court in June.

Sean McManus, 28, of East Nassau, was taken into custody on Wolf Road on Thursday, Sept. 12 for an outstanding warrant from the Schoharie County Sheriff’s office. He was transported to meet deputies.

Laura Hamilton, 60, who is homeless, called police from Walgreens to file a report and was found to be wanted by Guilderland police. Guilderland police responded to the scene to pick her up.

Danielle Armstrong, 35, of Albany, was arrested for petit larceny at Walmart on Saturday, Sept. 14 and also had an outstanding warrant for not showing to Colonie Town Court in July. She was sent to the Albany County jail.

Raeshawn Lewis, 47, who is homeless, was arrested at the Cumberland Farms on Central Avenue on Monday, Sept. 16 at 6:38 a.m. after staff called police for trouble with a customer. Lewis fled on foot and it was found he had an outstanding warrant from Niskayuna. Officers from that department took custody of Lewis at the scene.

Tara Bradt, 35, of Rensselaer, was detained at JT Maxies on Wolf Road on Monday, Sept. 16 at 4:45 a.m. for an outstanding warrant from East Greenbush. She was turned over to officers from that department at the scene.

Geneva Gundrum, 34, of Petersburgh, turned herself in on Monday, Sept. 16 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to court.

Aaron Watson, 48, of Schenectady, at the Schenectady County jail on Monday, Sept. 16 for an outstanding warrant for not showing up to Colonie Town Court and he was also charged for petit larceny at Target in Latham on May 19.