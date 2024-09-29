LATHAM – Members of the National Assembly of Serbia visited Shaker High School on Monday, offering students a unique opportunity to learn about Serbian politics and civic participation.

The event, held on Sept. 16, was part of a program by the Congressional Office for International Leadership in collaboration with the International Center of the Capital Region.

Students from Andrew Krakat’s Civic Engagement and Leadership class and Andrea Stupp’s Foreign Policy class participated in the panel, which featured several Serbian Parliament members, their interpreters, and two representatives from the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade.

The visit offered students a chance to interact with international legislators and explore how political systems differ from their own.

Holly Planells McKenna, Executive Director of the International Center of the Capital Region, introduced the panel and encouraged students to ask questions and engage with the visiting delegates. The Parliament members provided insights into their political journeys and the workings of Serbia’s government.

A notable highlight of the discussion was Serbia’s requirement for election lists to include 40 percent female representation, aimed at promoting gender equality in politics.

Dijana Radovic, a first-term member of the Socialist Party of Serbia, shared her experience of entering politics to bring about positive change and encouraged students to make their voices heard.

“If we cannot say what our needs are, we can’t expect our needs to change,” Radovic said, emphasizing the role of small communities in driving change.