ALBANY – Twenty years after becoming the first Capital Region hospital to acquire and use a da Vinci computer-enhanced surgical system, St. Peter’s Hospital is once again pioneering a new era in minimally invasive surgery with the arrival of the region’s first Intuitive da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system.

The new surgical system has only been in operation for three weeks, and St. Peter’s has already performed more than 30 procedures with exceptional patient outcomes. The acquisition further solidifies St. Peter’s Health Partners as the leading provider of robotic surgery in Upstate New York. With more than 22,000 robotic surgeries performed to date, St. Peter’s continues to set the standard in innovative surgical care, offering patients unparalleled precision, safety, and improved outcomes.

The da Vinci 5 is Intuitive’s most advanced and integrated platform, representing the pinnacle of robotic-assisted surgery. It offers unmatched precision, enhanced dexterity, and superior visualization, allowing surgeons at St. Peter’s Hospital to perform complex procedures with greater accuracy. This results in smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, shortened recovery times, and improved outcomes for patients.

The da Vinci 5 is the latest addition to the da Vinci portfolio of systems, which also includes the da Vinci X and da Vinci Xi, both of which are currently in operation at St. Peter’s and Samaritan hospitals. The da Vinci 5 system brings more than 150 design innovations and 10,000 times the computer power, enabling enhanced surgical senses, greater surgeon autonomy, more streamlined operating room workflow, and cutting-edge data analytics.

St. Peter’s and Samaritan hospitals perform the greatest number of robotic procedures in the Capital Region, with St. Peter’s Hospital ranking in the top 1% of robotic surgery volume across more than 2,400 hospitals in the United States. These procedures span several surgical specialties, including general surgery, colorectal, gynecology, gynecological oncology, hepatobiliary and pancreatic, urology, bariatric, and thoracic surgery.

The da Vinci surgical systems integrate robotics with sophisticated computer technology, allowing surgeons to see and move in three dimensions. This technology enables delicate operations with great precision through tiny surgical openings. By avoiding the large incisions of open surgery, this computer-assisted microsurgery helps reduce complications and speeds up patient recovery.