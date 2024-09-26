Super ‘keenly aware’ this isn’t easy

GUILDERLAND – Guilderland Central Superintendent Marie Wiles stressed to district families that safety is paramount in its plans to protect students, as she addressed recent media coverage surrounding the return of high school student who was suspended in February for composing a “kill list.”

In her online statement, Wiles addressed growing concerns following a heated debate during a recent school board meeting, prompting questions from parents and community members about student safety and transparency.

Wiles reassured families that the district remains fully committed to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment. “I am keenly aware that it is not easy for parents and guardians to put their children’s safety and well-being into the hands of others; as a district, we value and respect that trust immensely,” Wiles stated.

The superintendent explained that the district’s comprehensive safety plan was developed in consultation with safety specialists and local law enforcement. The plan is continuously reviewed and refined to address the district’s changing needs. While specifics cannot be disclosed, Wiles assured families that the plan includes increased supervision of the returning student by adults to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The controversy stems from the recent return of a student who had previously been suspended for creating a “kill list.” At the Sept. 10 Board of Education meeting, several parents expressed concerns about the student’s presence at the high school. Parents of a students whose names were on the list, questioned why the broader school community had not been notified of the student’s return and raised concerns about the mental health impact on students.

Amber Wagner, whose son was also named on the list, echoed these concerns, stating that parents should have been informed. “It’s not right that he’s allowed back in this school without notifying the parents or the students affected,” Wagner said.

In her statement, Wiles acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation but emphasized that legal restrictions prevent the district from sharing specific details about individual student cases. She cited state and federal laws, including the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which protect the confidentiality of student records. The district, she said, cannot publicly disclose details about the suspended student’s return or the measures being taken to address safety concerns.

In an effort to address community concerns and ensure that the district’s actions are in line with legal requirements, GCSD officials recently met with representatives from the state Education Department, including members of the Commissioner’s office. According to Wiles, NYSED reaffirmed that student confidentiality must be maintained and that the district has an obligation to provide an education to all students. In a statement, NYSED expressed support for Guilderland’s efforts to reintegrate the student, noting that the district’s approach aligns with state guidelines.

Wiles closed her statement by reinforcing the district’s commitment to safety and expressing optimism for the school year ahead. “We strive to create learning environments that are safe, secure, and welcoming. It is our top priority from the first day of school until the last each school year,” she said. “As we wrap our first full week of school, I am hopeful that the 2024-2025 school year will be one filled with strong relationships, engaging learning opportunities, and joy.”

The issue remains a topic of concern within the community. Some parents have called for greater transparency from the district regarding the safety measures in place. A petition launched by Deanna Cornelius, the parent of a Guilderland High School student, is urging the district to provide more details about the safety plan. Cornelius expressed her belief that parents deserve to know how the district is ensuring the well-being of students in light of the recent developments.

“The district is apparently keeping their lips sealed, and it certainly feels like they are doing this to sweep an issue under the rug,” Cornelius stated in her petition. “What measures are being taken? There has to be an obvious plan in place, and that extra reassurance would be valuable to us and our children.”

As the community continues to voice concerns, district officials have reiterated their commitment to student safety while navigating the legal boundaries of privacy laws.