Cohoes Music Hall — Friday, Sept. 27

COHOES—Michael Glabicki, lead singer and guitarist of Rusted Root, will perform at the Cohoes Music Hall alongside long-time bandmate Dirk Miller as part of a duo tour on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature stripped-down, re-envisioned versions of Rusted Root favorites and new material in an intimate setting.

The show promises to highlight Glabicki’s multifaceted talent as a musician, producer, and songwriter, with the duo’s performances offering a mix of musical exploration and audience interaction.

Opening for Glabicki and Miller will be the local band Large Farva.

Tickets for the event are available through the Cohoes Music Hall’s website or box office. For more information, visit www.thecohoesmusichall.org/.