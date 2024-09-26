GLENVILLE – The Empire State Aerosciences Museum will hold its monthly Fly-In Breakfast on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at 250 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville.

The event, open to the public, will feature a breakfast buffet with pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes, fruit, and more.

As part of the event, local pilot and author Edward Chevrette will give a presentation at 10 a.m. Chevrette, author of “Wings of Fortune: Personal Tales from the Golden Age of Aviation,” will share stories from his long career in aviation, focusing on his experiences in flight instruction.

He began his flying career as the first cadet to earn his private pilot’s license in the Civil Air Patrol Wing and later worked as a flight instructor at several regional airports, including Schenectady County Airport and Poestenkill Airport.

During his active career, Chevrette earned the Gold Seal Flight Instructor Rating and the FAA Certificate of Accomplishment for 10,000 consecutive hours without an aircraft accident.

Now retired, Chevrette’s talk is expected to provide insights into his decades of experience in aviation, including anecdotes about his time flying “Dawn Patrol.”

For pilots interested in flying in, Schenectady County Airport will be accommodating arrivals. Pilots can contact Tower Frequency at 121.3 or Ground at 121.9 and taxi to Richmor Aviation North, where they should indicate they are attending the Empire State Aerosciences Museum event.

For more information on the Fly-In Breakfast, visit the Empire State Aerosciences Museum website, https://www.esam.org/.