Let it Snow

All ages are invited to help us decorate the Children’s Library for winter by making a snowflake. Drop in anytime (no registration needed) between 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. on Sat. Jan. 20 and use a variety of our craft supplies. We’ll hang your unique snowflake for all to see. All children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Silent Book Club

Want to read your favorite book in community with others, without deadlines or book discussions? Try the Silent Book Club on Sun. Jan. 21 from 1:30-3:00 p.m. We’ll arrive and chat for the first half hour, then read silently for the next hour. Bring a beverage, snack, and a book (or two), then relax & enjoy some quiet reading time.

Parent Playdate

Looking to meet other parents or caregivers? Join us for a special hour of open playtime on Mon. Jan. 22 at 11:00 a.m. Get to know other adults and their little ones, and check out all that GPL has to offer. Light refreshments will be available while you and your child make new connections. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org.

