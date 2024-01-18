Free Movie Monday: Golda

Monday, January 22

2:00-4:00

Focuses on the intensely dramatic and high-stakes responsibilities and decisions that Golda Meir, also known as the ‘Iron Lady of Israel,’ faced during the Yom Kippur War. Starring Helen Mirren, Zed Josef, Claudette Williams. PG-13. Please register online at libr.info/Golda or call 518-458-9274.

The Big Three: Resumes, Cover Letters and Resumes

Tuesday, January 23, 1:00-2:00

Learn the rules of resume writing, the purpose of a cover letter, the proper format and the 10 commandments of cover letter writing. In addition, you will learn what to do before, during and after the interview. Presented by Dr. Tom Denham, a Career Counselor and Motivational Speaker. Please register online at http://libr.info/Big3 or call 518-458-9274

