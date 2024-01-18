Let’s talk

Many people avoid discussing challenging issues because they are unclear about how to do so in a constructive way. While there is no magic answer for ensuring a productive conversation, there are frameworks, processes and skills that can be useful. Join us Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m. for a live, virtual workshop via Zoom that will review some key approaches and present the Straight A’s model for discussing controversial issues. There will be an opportunity for questions.

Presented by Diane J. Goodman, Ed.D, “Can We Talk? Having Constructive Conversations about Challenging Issues” is part of the library’s effort to provide a series of programs that present different viewpoints about the major issues facing the world today.

Dr. Goodman has been an educator and consultant on diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice issues for over three decades. She has worked with numerous organizations, community groups, schools and universities to create environments that allow all people to feel valued, be treated fairly and able to work together productively. She has been a professor at several universities and regularly presents at national and international conferences.

Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up. Registrants will receive a Zoom link two days prior to the event.

Our neighbor, the moon

Have you ever wondered why the moon seems to change shape, or why you can sometimes see it during the day, or how it can be so bright? Join Dudley at Siena astronomer Dr. Mindy Townsend Saturday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 a.m. for a special exploration of Earth’s closest neighbor designed for children ages 6-11. Find out what makes the moon so weird and wonderful! This program is part of the library’s Look to the Skies series of astronomy events leading up to the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Make your first impression count

Create a resume that will catch the eye of a potential employer with Cypress Resume. This new online service, offered for free to library patrons, can be accessed at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org

With Cypress Resume, you can craft a professional-quality resume in three simple steps.

1. Enter your name, contact information, work history and education.

2. Choose the title of your desired job or simply the skill set you wish to highlight.

3. Choose from a collection of concise and professional job statements to ensure your resume will stand out.

That’s it! In just a matter of minutes you will have a great-looking, well-written resume that will give you the edge in today’s ultra-competitive job market.

Weather closings and delays

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary..

This story was featured on page 6 of the January 17th , 2024 print edition of the Spotlight