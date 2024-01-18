TROY – The Hangar on the Hudson will celebrate what would have been Elvis Presley’s 89th Birthday with the Elvis’ 89th Birthday Bash Celebration! Sunday, January 21, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Music will be provided by Johnny Rabb and The Tichy Boys. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $20 via Eventbrite or at the Ale House, located at 680 River St, Troy, or $25 on the day of the show. The show, previously held on Saturday, January 6, was postponed due to the snowstorm. More info can be found on The Hangar on The Hudson’s Facebook page.

This story was featured on page 16 of the January 17th, 2024 print edition of the Spot518.