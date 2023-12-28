New Year’s Schedule

GPL will be closed on Sun. Dec. 31 and Mon. Jan. 1. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi, Little Free Library and book donation bins in the side parking lot are always available.

January Reading Challenge

New year, new reading challenge! We’re encouraging all ages to participate in Beanstack’s annual Winter Reading Challenge throughout the month of January. This year’s theme is “Where We Come From.” This unique collaboration between four authors explores our origins, as well as what unites us as humans.

To get started, go to https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365 to create an individual or family account. Log your reading minutes to fill your virtual bingo card. By logging reading minutes and completing fun activities, you’ll earn badges featuring beautiful artwork from the book itself.

The top performing libraries and schools will earn special prizes sponsored by Lerner Publishing, including special shout-outs and signed copies of the book. Happy reading!

Fright Club: The Shining

We’re kicking off the first four months of 2024 with a stellar lineup of Stephen King! Register now for January’s title, “The Shining,” then pick up your kit Jan. 2-7. We’ll be showing the movie on Tues. Jan. 30 at 6:00 p.m. – all are welcome to attend.

AARP Tax-Aide

It’s time once again to start thinking about taxes! AARP Foundation Tax-Aide preparation, provided by trained and IRS-certified volunteers, begins on Mon. Feb. 5 at the Library. Appointments will occur on Mondays through April 8 (except for the holiday on Feb. 19). Appointments are required; walk-ins will not be accepted.

The appointment call center opens on Tues. Jan. 2 at 9:00 a.m. Please call (518) 313-6324 to make an appointment, not the Library. Phone lines may be busy; please be patient. Intake booklets will be available at the Adult Information Desk for you to complete prior to your appointment.

AARP membership is not required to benefit from this service. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and virtual tax preparation help to anyone, free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 and have low to moderate income.

TACOs Meetings

Start the new year off right! Earn volunteer credit by participating in our Teen Advisory Community Outreach (TACO) group. Give us your input on books, programs, and more, to help us make GPL your favorite hangout spot. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org for our next meetings: grades 6-8 on Tues. Jan. 2 at 6:00 p.m., and grades 9-12 on Thurs. Jan. 4 at 6:00 p.m.

Tech Help

Looking for customized tech help? Coach Donna can assist you with PC and Android applications such as:

• Internet Searches

• Microsoft Word & Excel

• Emails

• Facebook

• Printing, Scanning, & Faxing

Please register online, call us at 518.456.2400 ext. 3, or stop by the Information Desk to reserve your 1:1 session on Wed. Jan. 3. Appointments are available at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., or 12:00 p.m.

Family Board Games

Kids, teens, and families are welcome to drop in for board game fun! Stop in on Sat. Jan. 6 from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. Participants will get a chance to test-drive games from our Library of Things and play other games from the youth services closet. There will be a variety of classic & new board games and card games suitable young children (ages 3+), older kids, and whole families to play. No registration required.

General Information

Contact us at 518.456.2400 or [email protected]. Café con Mel is open Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Overdue fines were eliminated; patrons will be billed for the replacement cost of lost items.