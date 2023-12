Colonie hosted Bethlehem in boys high school basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Colonie won the contest 64-45. Photos by Emmali Lanfear

Colonie hosted Bethlehem in boys high school basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Colonie won the contest 64-45. Photos by Emmali Lanfear

Colonie hosted Bethlehem in boys high school basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Colonie won the contest 64-45. Photos by Emmali Lanfear