Warm up this winter at the library

Avoid cabin fever and spend your winter break at the library! We’ve got lots of fun activities scheduled to keep the whole family busy for the next couple of weeks. Stop by for one of the programs below or check out our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com for even more events.

Thursday, Dec. 28, at 2:30 p.m.: We’ll be screening Disney Pixar’s “Elemental” (PG, 101 min.) in the Community Room. All ages are invited to watch it together!

Friday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m.: Come have a bear-y good time at the library as we get into a wintery mood by making pop-up polar bear dioramas. We’ll learn some fun polar bear facts, too. For ages 6-11. Supplies are limited, so please register in advance at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m.: Watch anime (and eat snacks) with other teens. Whether you are anime savvy or a curious newbie, everyone is welcome. Videos shown will be either films rated PG-13 or lower, or shows TV-14 or lower. For ages 12-18.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, 3:30 p.m.: Make an artistic bookshelf collage to track your reading or just fill with their favorite titles in this arts and crafts workshop for ages 6-11.

Best-selling author talk

If you’ve been enjoying our virtual author talks through the Library Speakers Consortium, you’ll find another meet-the-author opportunity Friday, Jan. 12, when the NYS Library hosts best-selling writer Cory Doctorow for a Zoom webinar at 3 p.m. The talk will kick off their 2024 digital equity programming and focus on Doctorow’s new book “Seize the Means of Computation: A Big Tech Disassembly Method.”

Doctorow is a science fiction author, activist and journalist. In “Seize the Means of Computation,” he posits that “tech giants claim that they have to lock down their devices to defend you, but they keep failing to do so. The most science fictional question isn’t what a technology does, it’s who it does it for and to. A free and fair future starts with technology that is under its users’ control. We need a new Luddite movement, one that seizes control of the machines that try to seize control of us.”

Registration for this event is required. Visit bit.ly/3SZfV3V to secure your spot.

Holidays, closings and other reminders

The library will be closed Sunday- Monday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, for New Year’s.

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

This story was featured on page 6 of the December 27, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight news