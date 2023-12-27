Warrensburg man left sales employee on side of road

DELMAR – A 35-year-old Warrensburg man is in the Warren County jail after he allegedly robbed a car-dealership employee, stole a car and led police on a three-county chase that ended on the Delmar Bypass.

According to reports, Jules W Lyons-Sylne was on a test drive in a 2024 Mazda CX-9 on Round Pond Road in Queensbury on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at approximately 6 p.m., when he pulled the car to the shoulder of the road and allegedly displayed a knife and robbed the sales employee from Della Mazda of his personal belongings then took off with the car. The employee was left standing on the side of the road.

Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene and another police unit spotted the car on Route 9 a short time later.

According to State Police, at about 6:03 p.m. State Police assisted Warren County Sheriff’s office with the pursuit. Troopers joined the ongoing pursuit of a vehicle reported to be stolen in the area of State Route 9 in Queensbury. They continued as part of the pursuit until it was terminated due to safety concerns in the area of exit 14 of the Northway in Saratoga Springs.

At 6:39 p.m., Troopers spotted the car again on Alternate Route 7 in Latham and pursued it to Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, the car drove through town with police following.

Bethlehem police were advised of the chase, did not engage, but did provide support.

“Our Patrol Sergeant along with Patrol Officers working the shift monitored this NYSP pursuit through our town. Our officers were advised by the Sergeant not to engage in the pursuit, but per the request of the NYSP offered Officers to stage where appropriate and assist with deployment of stop sticks,” Bethlehem Police Chief Gina Cocchiara said.

The chase made its way Eastbound to the end Kenwood Avenue where State and Bethlehem police deployed stop sticks on the roadway and deflated the car’s tires.

The car stopped a short distance later in the median of the Delmar Bypass and Lyons-Sylne was taken into custody by State Police.

He was charged by State Police with possession of stolen property, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief, all felonies, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

Lyons-Sylne was processed at the State Police barracks in Latham and then arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and was released under the supervision of the Albany County Probation Department.

State Police then returned Lyons-Sylne to Warren County where he was charged with robbery, and grand larceny, both felonies, and multiple vehicle and traffic law charges.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Correctional Facility’s Police Lockup pending arraignment.

This story was updated on December 28 with additional details.