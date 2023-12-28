Thursday Afternoon Movies

Join us for a classic movie, and a relaxing afternoon at the library, Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.. There’s always time for some trivia before the show starts, so settle in early, choose some snacks and a drink, and visit with your fellow movie lovers. Check our online calendar for what’s playing this week. No registration needed.

Baby & Me Yoga

Join instructor Tommie Burch at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, as he leads us in a guided experience that uses yogic techniques such as breathing and movement in conjunction with music, books, and other age appropriate activities. Both caregiver and baby will have the opportunity to learn skills for mind, body, and spirit health and wellness. Dress comfy! There will be playtime at the end of the program. For ages 0-30 months with caregiver. Please register.

Free Speech:

Fact and Fiction

Adults, and teens in grades 11-12 are invited to join us at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10 to hear Attorney Matthew Bergeron explain the basics of constitutional protections of speech. There will follow a brief discussion of recent Supreme Court decisions on the First Amendment and public accommodations. Teens who attend will earn Community Service time.

Sew Simple

You are invited to learn how to sew a simple mug mat, Sunday, Jan. 7 at 1:30 p.m. We’ll be using the library’s sewing machines and all supplies will be provided.