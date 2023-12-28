COLONIE – Arlene’s Artist Materials is continuing its first annual member show exhibition inside the R Gallery at Arlene’s through Saturday, January 13, 2024. This group exhibition features local artists and creatives who participated in the Arlene’s Membership Program that launched in January 2023 as a means to connect artists to the art store’s programming, develop new opportunities, and celebrate the creativity of the artist community. The store and exhibit will be closed on both Christmas Day, Dec. 25 and New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1,2024. Go to www.atelieratarlenes.com for more information.

This story was featured on page 12 of the December 27, 2023 print edition of the Spot