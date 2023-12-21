Art Talk: Manet and Degas

Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas, born only two years apart, were friends, rivals, and at times, antagonists who worked to define modern painting in France. Both artists portrayed life candidly, sometimes shocking the art world with their highly original visions. Join art lecturer Janet Cohen Mandel for this two-part talk on Zoom, which coincides with the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s superb Manet/Degas exhibition, closing January 7th. These art talks occur on Fri. Dec. 22 and 29 at 6:30 p.m. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

Holiday Closures

The Library will be closed on Sun. Dec. 24 and Mon. Dec. 25 for the Christmas holiday. We will also be closed Sun. Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve and Mon. Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi, Little Free Library, and book donation bins in the side parking lot are always available.

Drop-In Video Games

Looking for winter break activities? Come to the Library on Wed. Dec. 27 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. to play video games on our Nintendo Switch consoles. Challenge others to rounds of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mario Kart 8 as you unlock new characters and items. We may have some other games available, too. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is rated E10+ (everyone ages 10 and up) and Mario Kart 8 is rated E (everyone).

NYS Snowmobile Safety Course

We’re offering the eight-hour New York State Snowmobile Safety Course for ages 10 through adult on Wed. Dec. 27 and 28 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. (snow date if needed: Dec. 29). This course provides fundamental information that all snowmobilers should possess in order to ensure the safety of riders and other trail users. Attendance both nights is required. Successful course completion results in a NYS Snowmobile Safety Certificate. Please register through our online Events Calendar. Course attendees ages 10-14: please have a parent attend both nights (parents do not need to register).

LEGO Free Play

Our Children’s Programming Room will transform into a LEGO wonderland on Thurs. Dec. 28 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Ages 3 and up are invited to stop in and build to your heart’s content with our extensive collection.

Muppet Christmas Carol

All ages are welcome to watch “The Muppet Christmas Carol” with us on Thurs. Dec. 28 at 6:00 p.m. Bring the whole family for this light-hearted retelling of the classic Dickens tale of miserly, miserable Ebenezer Scrooge, rattled by three ghosts to melt his icy heart in time for an outpouring of holiday goodwill and cheer. Rated G.

Big Fun for Little Ones

We’re hosting an open playtime for all caregivers with children ages infant-5 on Fri. Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. There will be light refreshments, music, toys, and comfortable spaces to relax and enjoy each other’s company. You and your little one can both enjoy making new community connections. No registration required.

January Reading Challenge

New year, new reading challenge! Get ready for our annual January reading challenge for all ages, “Where We Come From.” Create an individual or family account in Beanstack at: https://guilderlandlibrary.beanstack.org/reader365.

Fright Club

We’re kicking off the first four months of 2024 with a lineup of Stephen King’s best! Register now for January’s title, “The Shining,” then pick up your kit Jan. 2-7. We’ll be showing the movie on Tues. Jan. 30 at 6:00 p.m. – all are welcome.

Mini Magic Snow Jar

Looking for a quick and easy project incorporating winter decor? Register online to reserve your very own Mini Magic Snow Jar Take & Make Kit. Each kit will include a 10 oz. mason jar, fake snow, battery operated fairy lights, silver ribbon, and a small bow tie. Kits will be available for pick up Jan. 2-9.