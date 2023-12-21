An Evening of Dancing

Adults, parents, teens and children are all invited to an evening of folk dancing with Homespun Dancing. On Thursday, December 28 from 6:30-7:30 PM, Paul Rosenburg, of Homespun Occasions, will lead everyone through dance steps that will get you moving. Toe-tapping music will be performed with fiddle, banjo, flute, guitar, mandolin, percussion and more. American barn dances such as circles, squares and contras will be featured, as well as a few international folk dances. Please register at libr.info/Homespun or call 518-458-9274.