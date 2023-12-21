Baby & Me Yoga

Join instructor Tommie Burch at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, as he leads us in a guided experience that uses yogic techniques such as breathing and movement in conjunction with music, books, and other age appropriate activities. Both caregiver and baby will have the opportunity to learn skills for mind, body, and spirit health and wellness. Dress comfy! There will be playtime at the end of the program. For ages 0-30 months with caregiver. Please register.

January Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in January: Fiction Book Discussion – “The Other You” by Joyce Carol Oates, 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 and/or 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 17; Nonfiction Book Discussion – “Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us” by Ed Yong, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan, 8; Middle School Book Club – “A Rover’s Story” by Jasmine Warga, 11:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 26 at VCHS school library; All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month for any of the book discussions. Limited copies of some titles are available for $5, compliments of the Friends of the Library. Library copies will also be available for checkout and downloadable ebook and audiobook versions are on Overdrive.

Thursday Afternoon Movies

Join us for a classic movie, and a relaxing afternoon at the library, Thursdays at 1:00 p.m.. There’s always time for some trivia before the show starts, so settle in early, choose some snacks and a drink, and visit with your fellow movie lovers. Check our online calendar for what’s playing this week. No registration needed.

Holiday Hours

The library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 25 in observation of Christmas. Regular hours will resume at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 31 and Monday, Jan. 1 in observation of the New Year. Regular hours will resume at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2.