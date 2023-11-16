DINOvember Continues

We’re screening the 1993 movie “Jurassic Park” as part of our DINOvember slate of activities. Two showings are planned for Mon. Nov. 20 at 1:30 and 6:00 p.m. This first installment of the franchise, based on Michael Crichton’s novel, stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, and is rated PG.

Don’t forget to check out our “Deduce the Dinosaurs” display in the lobby! Take a photo against the dino backdrop and count the dinosaurs – you could win a prize!

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Our next blood drive is scheduled for Tues. Nov. 21 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. All donors will receive a pair of officially-licensed “Elf” and American Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Go to redcrossblood.org and type in “guilderlandlibrary” for the sponsor code to schedule your regular or power red donation. Walk-ins are always welcome.

Let’s Talk: Coffee and Conversation

Wednesdays are for seniors! Join other local adults from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. every Wednesday for coffee, conversation and connections in our Tawasentha Room. Café’ con Mel is right across the hall, so participants can bring in coffee/ tea, snacks, or even an early lunch. This is a casual, drop-in group; no registration is required.

Thanksgiving Schedule

GPL will close at 2:00 p.m. on Wed. Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving Eve, and remain closed for Thanksgiving on Thurs. Nov. 23. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi, Little Free Library, and book donation bins in the side parking lot are always available.

Color Me Happy

A vibrant world of color awaits on Fri. Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m. Children ages 3-5, accompanied by a caregiver, are invited to explore a rainbow world of pencils, pens, markers, crayons, stickers, and assortment of coloring pages. Please register on the Events Calendar at guilderlandlibrary.org.

Study Hall at GPL

Live, customized homework help is at your fingertips! This study hall and virtual tutoring session for grades 9-12 introduces students to all that Brainfuse has to offer. Brainfuse offers live tutoring in multiple subjects, plus expert writing guidance. Find out how Brainfuse can help boost your academics in multiple ways on Mon. Nov. 27 at 5:30-7:30 p.m. Please register in advance online.

Virtual Art Talk: Jaune Quick-to-See Smith

On Tues. Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m., Janet Cohen Mandel showcases the work of Jaune Quick-to-See Smith, an art educator, art advocate, and political activist. She is also an enrolled member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, and is of Métis and Shoshone descent. Quick-to-See Smith’s work addresses the myths of her ancestors in the context of current issues facing Native Americans, drawing inspiration from Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, and Robert Rauschenberg, among others. Please register online for the link to this virtual presentation.

Tech Help

Coach Donna is available to provide 1:1 tech assistance, including:

• internet searches—navigate Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Bing

• Microsoft Word & Excel

• emails—attachments, DocuSign, protecting against phishing & scams

• Facebook basics

• printing, scanning and more

Reserve your session on Wed. Nov. 29 at 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m. or 12:00 p.m.

Art Room

Bring your creativity to the Library! Drop in Wed. Nov. 29 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. and use a variety of arts and crafts supplies to create your own unique masterpiece(s).

General Information

Contact us at 518.456.2400 or [email protected]. Café con Mel is open Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Overdue fines were eliminated; patrons will be billed for the replacement cost of lost items.