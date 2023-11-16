Game on

Did you know that November is International Games Month? Playing low-tech board and card games is a great way to connect with others. On Thursday, Nov. 16, we’ll be hosting a board game café from 6-8 p.m. Join us for an all-ages night of gaming at the library. We’ve got a great selection of games for all interests, and we’ll also be serving coffee, tea and snacks!

If you can’t make it to our board game café, you can still check out one of the dozens of board games available through our Library of Things. From Apples to Apples to Cataan, we’ve got something for every interest. Visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org/ to see what’s available.

A season to create

The season of gathering and giving has begun. Create beautiful handcrafted gifts and make entertaining easier by watching expert-led online classes for artists and makers of all ages and skill levels at Creativebug, an online resource that provides thousands of high-quality, on-trend arts and crafts instructional videos.

Make a cozy mitten garland to decorate your home, set your table with an elegant pajak, a Polish paper chandelier, or wow your guests with an easy but elaborate snacking board – all using step-by-step instructions from Creativebug experts. Also in November, Creativebug will be featuring a new do-it-yourself treat each day. Learn how to make sustainable, edible gifts this season like infused salts, compound butters, spice mixes and pickled treats. Make gifts with a personal touch following hundreds of Creativebug tutorials.

Visit the library’s Research webpage at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org and click on the Creativebug link to get started.

If you haven’t used Creativebug before, you will need your Bethlehem library card to set up a free account.

Switch things up

Attention, gamers! Are you itching to try out the Nintendo Switch? We have the consoles available to borrow from our Library of Things. We’ve also got dozens of Nintendo Switch games for you to try out. Spend some time on a delightful deserted island with “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” go on a “Super Mario Odyssey” or immerse yourself in the land of Hyrule in “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.”

We’ve got racing games, Lego games, sports games and more.

Visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org and search the catalog for “Nintendo Switch” to see what’s available.

Thanksgiving hours

The library will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, and remain closed Thursday, Nov. 23, for the Thanksgiving holiday. The library will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. Staff and trustees would like to wish our library friends a very Happy Thanksgiving!

The library will also be closed all day Friday, Dec. 1, for staff training.