Thank You!

As you probably know, the library partnered with Karie Jean’s Closet this past month, to collect personal care items to help support the Capital City Rescue Mission. Thanks to our very generous community, we were able to drop-off over 400 items at the Mission this week. Thank you all so very much!

Toddler Yoga

Join yoga instructor Tommie Burch at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, for a relaxing and peaceful yoga experience for you and your toddler aged 2-5. This class provides an opportunity for bonding, while sharing the health benefits that yoga brings. We will explore standing and seated poses, sun salutations, breath-work, relaxation techniques, and partner poses, as well as how to incorporate reading books into the session. Please bring a yoga mat or large towel.

Winter Boutique Donations

The annual Winter Boutique is just around the corner and the friends of the library are looking for donations. New or gently used items can be dropped off at the library Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm and 5:00 – 7:00 pm; Wednesday, Nov. 29, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. Some examples of needed items are jewelry, purses, wallets, winter-themed items, ornament, scarves, hats, linens, decorative serving items and other seasonal household items.

Round table Art Group

The library is proud to be displaying the Round table Art Group, in our display case and hall gallery, for the month of November. Please be sure to stop by and enjoy what the Round table has shared with our community. There is something for everyone!

Holiday Hours

In observance of Thanksgiving, the library will be closing at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 22. Regular hours will resume at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 25.

Registering for programs helps us to determine supply needs. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is requested for all programs. You can register in person, by phone (518-765-2791)