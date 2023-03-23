The Music of Burt Bacharach

Embark on a sentimental musical journey with us on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. with veteran musicians Christine and Elliot Spero through composer Burt Bacharach’s greatest songs!

You’ll be happily tapping your feet and humming along to this song-filled stroll down memory lane.

Women’s

History Month

Our celebration of Women’s History Month continues with these upcoming events:

Tuesday, March 28, at 1 p.m. – “Art Pioneers: Women of Abstract Expressionism,” led by Joyce Raimondo via Zoom. Discover the women who pioneered abstract art—Lee Krasner, Elaine DeKooning, and Helen Frankenthaler, among others.

We’ll learn about their lives as well as their groundbreaking creativity, then virtually tour the home and studio shared by Lee Krasner and her husband, Jackson Pollock.

Please register on the Events calendar of guilderlandlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.

Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. – “Ladies’ Day at the Capitol” with Author Lauren Kozakiewicz, examining the contributions of New York’s women politicians from 1919-1992 as a distinct group, followed by Q & A session.

No registration is required for this special event.

Memoirs in

the Morning

This month, we’re reading bestseller “Lost & Found: A Memoir,” by Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Schulz, a New York Times Editors’ Choice. This book is available in print and digitally on Overdrive (ebook & audiobook).

We’ll meet via Zoom on Wednesday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. – please register online for the Zoom link to join us.

Intro to Value Line

Our new financial learning tool, Value Line, is a proven forecaster of stock price performance over the next six to 12 months; a source of interpretative analysis of approximately 1,700 individual stocks and 100 industries; and a source of historical information that helps investors spot trends. Join us virtually on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. for an overview, presented by a Value Line Library Specialist; please register.

— Luanne Nicholson