Go on a library expedition

This April, Upper Hudson is bringing back their popular Library Expedition. Grab your friends and get ready for an epic road trip as you make your way to all 36 libraries in the system and learn about what makes each one so special. Get your map stamped at each location and earn prizes like stickers, car magnets, enamel pins and more when you reach certain milestones. We’ve even got something special for second-time 36ers.

Looking for an extra challenge? Energetic expeditioners can level up their experience with additional activities like scavenger hunts, eco challenges and Bingo.

The expedition kicks off April 3 and lasts through the end of July. Maps will be available at all of the libraries closer to the launch date. Do you have what it takes to be a Library 36er? Don’t forget to use the hashtag #Library36er to share your adventure on social media. Details at uhls.org/expedition.

Missed it in person? Watch it on YouTube

Earlier this month, we hosted former NY State Assembly Member Jack McEneny for an in-depth look at “The Irish in Albany.” The talk, presented through a partnership with the Town of Bethlehem Historical Association, is now available to watch on our YouTube channel.

Six of McEneny’s great grandparents were born in Ireland and came to the U.S., and two were born in Albany of Irish Immigrants who lived the rest of their lives in Albany. He is a past Albany city and county historian and has been fascinated by Irish American history from the post-famine era up to the Civil War. He authored the book, “Albany: Capital City on the Hudson.”

You can also watch other past programs on our YouTube channel, like our Civil War series, virtual book talk with rock star, playwright and author Larry Kirwan and more.

Live tutoring with HelpNow

With news that many Capital Region children are scoring well below proficiency standards in math and English testing, it is clear that the pandemic had a profound effect on learning. Does your child need a little extra help with their schoolwork to meet these challenges? Bethlehem cardholders have access to HelpNow by Brainfuse, an easy and intuitive learning resource for all ages and levels with personalized homework help in core subjects (math, reading, writing, science and social studies), as well as SAT preparation.

There is a skill-building tool for all types of learning styles – from flashcards to practice quizzes and videos.

Live one-on-one online tutoring is available in math, science, writing and other subjects for elementary, middle school, high school and college students from 2-11 p.m. daily. All Brainfuse tutors have at least a four-year degree and are background checked.

Find HelpNow on the library’s Research webpage www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org/webapps/research.asp).

Get growing

with us

Our online “shopping” portal for our Seed Library is open to Bethlehem cardholders now until April 10. Choose up to 10 seed packets from a variety of open-pollinated vegetables, herbs and some flowers. Visit our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Beginning April 11, seed packets can be selected in-person at the Information Desk while supplies last.

— Kristen Roberts