DELMAR – Jane Ellen Streiff Spelich, 94, of Delmar, New York, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 11, 2023, at The Daughters of Sarah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she had lived for the past four years.

Jane was born in 1928, to Charles and Angie Smith of Edgewood, Iowa. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 25 years, Louis Anthony Spelich, and her first husband Dean Erwin Streiff who passed away in 1985.

Jane grew up in Iowa and graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon, IA with degrees in both English and Sociology. She went on to attend graduate school in the Department of Sociology at Columbia University in New York, NY on a fellowship. After moving to Delmar in 1964 she furthered her education at the State University of New York at Albany where she received her Master of Library Science degree in 1969.

During her professional career, she taught English and Social Studies in Colorado. After moving to Delmar, NY she was the media center director at Bethlehem Central High School and served in that role until her retirement in 1992. She then worked as an adjunct professor in the School of Information Science and Policy at the University at Albany where she served as faculty coordinator of the library internship program.

In addition to her education and career accomplishments, she authored three books including the Secondary School Librarian’s Survival Guide, the Secondary School Librarian’s Almanac, and the School Librarian’s Book of Lists. She was an avid lover of books her entire life and enjoyed traveling to New York City to attend the opera and symphony. Jane was a twenty-year member of the Albany area writers group where she pursued writing in a variety of genres.

She was active in the Delmar community in particular with the Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace and the Delmar Progress Club.

Jane is survived by her three children, Lynn Marie Edmunds (Geoffrey) of Voorheesville, NY, Lori Ann Eason of Durham, NC, and Eric Erwin Streiff (Jolene) of Margaretville, NY. She is survived by 12 grandchildren: Hilary Edmunds and Zoe Edmunds Ogden; Jason Dill, Courtney Eason; Gregory, Leyland, Justin, Meghan, Pierce, Jillian and Kelsey Streiff, and Lauren Streiff Rebert. She is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. In her extended family, she leaves Christine, Carole, and Mark Spelich.

The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to The Daughters of Sarah Memory Care staff for providing such loving and attentive care during Jane’s final years.

Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to The Daughters of Sarah Foundation, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12203. The website is: www.daughtersofsarah.org

A funeral service will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church, 107 State St, Albany, NY 12207 Inurnment of ashes will follow at the church.