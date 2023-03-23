Fiber Arts Meetup

Unwind at an informal gathering with fellow yarn crafters to work on your projects, ask questions, get inspired, and just enjoy crafting in a group ON Saturday, April 1 at 11 am. Bring your own supplies, all skill levels are welcome! Join us on the first Saturday of the month. Sign up to reserve your spot.

Wednesday Movies

Join us on Wednesday, April 5 at 2 pm as we feature “Women Talking” for our Wednesday movie.

Do nothing. Stay and fight. Or leave. In 2010, the women of an isolated religious community grappled with reconciling their brutal reality with their faith. Based on the novel by Miriam Toews. Rated PG-13.

The Happiness Project

Join us on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 pm as part of a year-long journey as we explore ways to have a happier 2023. We’ll use materials from happiness guru Gretchen Rubin’s Happiness Project course. There are 12 monthly themes. We’ll explore one per month. Monthly meetings will be held online via ZOOM and in-person at the library to give everyone the most flexibility to participate.

Understanding Alzheimer’s

Come to this free event on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. to hear from a representative of the Alzheimer’s Association of Northeastern New York who will give an overview of Alzheimer’s and dementia.

