Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon

UAP evidence is undeniable. It is complex and overwhelming and it’s effect on humanity is immeasurable. Join us at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, as we welcome Erik Schlimmer, the UAP Therapist, as he presents his conclusions formed from years of study. Please register to attend the meeting in-person or on Zoom.

Musical Instrument Collection

Do you have a gently-used musical instrument that you no longer use? Would you like to donate it to a worthy cause? Starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 1, in the library community room, Albany Vanguard will be collecting musical instruments in good condition. These instruments will be made available to Capital Region music-program students that do not have the ability to purchase their own instruments. Thank you in advance for your generosity!

April Book Talks

We’ll be discussing these books in April: Fiction Book Discussion – “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald, 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 and/or 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 4; Family Book Discussion/Middle School Book Club with author virtual visit – “The Blackbird Girls” by Anne Blankman, 10:40 a.m., Sunday, April 2; Graphic Novel Book Discussion – “Chivalry” by Neil Gaiman and Colleen Doran, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26; Kid’s Book Discussion- “Adventures in Fosterland” by Hannah Shaw, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 12. All discussions will be held in the library community room, unless otherwise stated. Please register online each month. — Lynn Kohler