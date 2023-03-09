We’re excited to announce that our new event calendar software, Library Calendar, is fully operational! This new system provides a more intuitive interface for searching and registering for programs. It also allows patrons to make meeting or study room reservations online, in accordance with our policies. We think you’ll be pleased with this user-friendly upgrade! Please see our Events Calendar by clicking on the Events tab at guilderlandlibrary.org, or by clicking on “See All” under the “Upcoming Events” column.

New Afternoon Preschool Program

You asked for an afternoon program for preschoolers – here it is! Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to “Music, Movement and Mindfulness,” every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. throughout March. We’ll build literacy skills through singing and rhyming, get our wiggles out with active songs, explore various rhythm instruments, and relax with child-friendly meditation sequences. Sign up for each session individually online.

Drop-In Tech Help

National Honor Society students from Guilderland Central School District offer tech help to patrons every Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m. (except days Guilderland High School is closed or has early dismissal). The teens can help with smartphone applications, downloading books to devices, email set-up, internet searches on computers and personal devices, and more. No appointment is required.

Project Picturebook

For our next Project Picturebook on Thursday, March 9, at 3 p.m., the subject is talking chickens! Grades PreK-Grade 2 are invited to join us for a fun read-aloud and related hands-on project incorporating STEAM elements. Please register online.

Night Owls

Book Club

For our next meetup on Monday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.

— Luanne Nicholson