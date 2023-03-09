Library Storytimes

NEW! Family Storytime now meets on Wednesdays at 10 am in the Library Community Room, combining music, movement, and stories to encourage play and early literacy.

Romp and Read will help get the wiggles out on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 am with identical, interactive themes, stories, and action songs with props followed by playtime.

No need to register, we hope to see you soon!

Lunchtime Books

Join us for our Lunchtime Books as we feature Lynda Rutledge’s “West With Giraffes” on Thursday, March 16, at noon. An emotional, rousing novel inspired by the incredible true story of two giraffes who made headlines and won the hearts of Depression-era America. Lynda Rutledge has delivered a wonderful, bittersweet coming-of-age novel designed to celebrate hope in a hopeless world.

DIY snacks

Join us on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. as we’ll make an edible cookie dough that is safe to eat – even when unbaked! As usual, we’ll be sure to eat something healthy first, and this time our starter will be Vegetable Tortilla Roll-Ups. Registration required. — Jacquelyn Barbato