GUILDERLAND – On Tuesday, Dec. 20, State Police Investigators arrested Louis J. Maniscalco, 39, of Albany, for two counts of attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree and two counts of attempted sexual abuse in the first degree.

At about 8:30 a.m., Troopers were contacted by a concerned person reporting that they believed a man known to them as Maniscalco had had inappropriate contact with a child under the age of eleven. The subsequent investigation determined Maniscalco attempted multiple times to solicit a child under the age of eleven for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Maniscalco was arrested at State Police barracks in Latham and processed. He was arraigned at the Guilderland Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or believes they may have also been a victim is asked to contact Investigators at 518-583-7000 or email [email protected]