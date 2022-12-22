BINGO! Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m.: December is National BINGO month. Stop in for some fun filled BINGO games; Winter Bingo, Dino Bingo and maybe more! Ages 6 and up.

UNO TOURNAMENT, Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m.: Will you be crowned UNO Champion? Put your UNO skills (and luck) to the test in our Holiday Break UNO Tournament! We will play by traditional rules, and we will teach you some variations on the game, too.

THE FLOOR IS LAVA, Thursday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m.: Can you save the bears from the lava?! Participants will create a sturdy structure to hold as many toy bears as possible using only the materials provided! STEM activity for ages 5-12.

NOON YEAR’S EVE PARTY, Friday, Dec. 30, at 11:30 a.m.: Can’t stay up till midnight on Saturday? Join us for fun, food, games, and dancing on FRIDAY! We’ll countdown to NOON and celebrate the arrival of 2023 a day early. For all ages!

FRIDAY AFTERNOON MOVIE, Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m.: DC League of Superpets ~ Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

Registration is appreciated for all vacation week programs!

Holiday Hours

The Library will be closed December 24 through the 26 for the Christmas holiday and December 31 and January 2 for the New Year. Visit us between the holidays for fun kids activities – and, of course, you can access books, music and movies at Hoopla and books and magazines on Libby. They’re always open!

— Carol Melewski