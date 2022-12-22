Bead Creative

Teens in grades 9-12, as well as adults, are invited to try an easy beading project, Wednesday, Jan. 11. You’ll learn some basic beading techniques, using only a few basic tools. The hardest part will be selecting your beads from our large supply! Please register for the 3 p.m. and/or the 6 p.m. program.

Thursday Afternoon Movies

Join us every Thursday at 1:oo p.m. for a classic movie, and a relaxing afternoon at the library. Come a few minutes early to choose some snacks and a drink, and visit with your fellow movie lovers. Check the library website at www.voorpl.org for what’s playing this week.

Blood Drive

The Voorheesville Public Library, in conjunction with the American Red Cross, will be holding a blood drive, Wednesday, Dec. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Appointments are recommended. You can go to www.redcrossblood.org, or call 1-800-redcross to schedule your appointment. One donation can save up to three lives!

Bricks, Bits, Bees & Bots

Students in grades K thru 5 are invited to register for this creative program using LEGO bricks for building, littleBits and Strawbees for inventing, and Ozobots to learn easy coding. Join us at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, and have some fun!

January Book Talks

Please visit our website to see our upcoming schedule for the month of January.

— Lynn Kohler