Grades 3 and up: stop by anytime on Thursday, Dec. 29 between 2 to 4 p.m. to play video games on our Nintendo Switch and WiiU consoles, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. All games are rated E or E10+, and no registration is required. On Friday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m., we’re screening the animated movie classic “Ice Age” for its 20th anniversary Popcorn included; no registration required. Rated PG.

Holiday Schedule

GPL will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24; Sunday, Dec. 25; and Sunday, Jan. 1. We will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Our online resources, car charging stations, parking lot WiFi, Little Free Library, and book donations bins (side parking lot) are always available.

Winter Reading Challenge

We love January at GPL, because it’s time for Beanstack’s Annual Winter Reading Challenge! This year, the theme is “All The Feels,” encouraging readers of all ages to experience how reading stirs our emotions. Sign up and log all your reading on our Beanstack webpage or in the Beanstack App January 1-31.

Our goal is to read 90,000 minutes by the end of January – 1,500 hours! Remember, anything you read counts (including newspapers, magazines, graphic novels, comic books, picture books, and audio books), so log it all! If we’re one of the top-reading libraries in the country, we’ll win a prize from Beanstack. Happy Reading!

Intuitive Eating,

Not Dieting

It takes at least 30 days to form new habits, according to behavioral experts. Looking to incorporate a healthier lifestyle in 2023? Sign up on the Events tab of our website for “Introduction to Intuitive Eating: A Non-Diet Approach,” a five-part Zoom program starting Thursday,. Jan. 5 at 7 p.m.

Registered Dietitian Mariel Baron will cover the ten principles of intuitive eating, designed to cultivate a positive relationship with food and your body. Intuitive eating is an evidence-based, non-diet approach that involves trusting your gut, encouraging food neutrality (all foods fit), cultivating a positive attitude about food, and instilling confidence about eating.

Ditch the diets, restriction, and food guilt – learn how to listen to your body and find food freedom as an intuitive eater!

— Luanne Nicholson