ALTAMONT – Not very often do you see a fifth-generation hardware store in our area, but Phillips Hardware opened its new store in Altamont this week, replacing its old store on the corner of Rts 158 and 146.

“It has been a long time coming, but Amy and I are so happy to build this store to serve the generations to come,” Co-owner Jon Phillips said. “It has been a journey, but with the help of so many people, it is finally here.”

Phillips will host grand opening events all weekend at both its Altamont and Delmar location from Sept. 10 through Sept. 12. They will be having live music, food trucks and radio station remote broadcasts during the weekend.

The new store is located at 6517 Rt 158 in Altamont.

Here are photos from the kick-off event on Sept. 9. Click on a photo below and swipe/click through the rest or Click here if you are viewing in a news app to see the photos.