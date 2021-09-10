DELMAR — The Business Teachers Association of New York State named both Maureen McGuinness and the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce as winners of the Hobart H. Conover Friend of Business Education Award for 2020-2021.

BTANYS said it bestows the award to recognize an individual or organization outside the field of business education for “their meritorious contribution to the improvement, promotion, development, and progress of business education.”

Maureen McGuinness is president of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce in Bethlehem.

The chamber provides services to more than 400 businesses in Albany County. Its workforce development program brings educators and business leaders together to help create a pipeline of future workers.

“Ms. McGuinness along with the Chamber have done a variety of things to bolster the business education program at Bethlehem [Central ] High School.” BTANYS shared in statement on Saturday, Aug. 28. The association recognized McGuinness’ work with sponsoring high school interns, sponsoring scholarships/awards to business education students, being a supporter and advisory board member to the business department program, sponsoring the high school’s The Buy-It School Store and her contributions to support students with technology needs.

The association also recognized the chamber president’s efforts to support implementation of remote learning and online coursework to support CEIP and GEWEP students to earn work-based learning experiences with CourseEra Online. She also volunteers as a guest speaker in the Bethlehem High School Business Department.

Prior to coming to Bethlehem, McGuinness was director of workforce and economic development at the Rensselaer County Regional Chamber. While there she worked with 12 school districts and 800 businesses on workforce development.

But the most important job McGuinness has, BTANYS said, “is being mother to her two daughters.”

The Business Teachers Association of New York State is a voluntary professional organization made up of an executive board that consists of officers, special directors, and regional directors. Also serving on the executive board are friends of BTA, which include textbook publishers and our liaison from the New York State Department of Education, Michael LaMastra.