GUILDERLAND — Amazon opened the doors on its brick-and-mortar store at Crossgates Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The e-commerce giant that has played a hand in the demise of longtime traditional retail stores now has a footprint in America’s shopping malls.

“Amazon 4-star stores are highly curated and a direct reflection of what products our customers are buying and loving,” said Drew Sheriff, Director of Amazon Physical Stores. “We’re excited to introduce Amazon 4-star to our customers in Albany and join their amazing community.”

The Crossgates Mall storefront is only the second Amazon 4-star in New York state and the 28th Amazon 4-star location nationwide.

4-star is a new physical store Amazon said will make it fun and easy for customers to shop and discover products they’ll love. The store carries highly rated products from the top categories across all of Amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games and more. Everything in-store is either rated 4 stars and above by online customers, is a top seller, or is new and trending online.

Throughout the store there are features like “Trending Around Albany,” “Creative Activities for Kids,” and “Most Wished For on Amazon.com,” along with customer review cards with quotes from actual customer reviews to make it easy and fun for customers to discover great products they’ll love.

Price tags are digital and placed alongside each product to show both the price, and the Amazon Prime Member price — as well as Prime member savings. The average star rating and the total number of reviews for each product is also stated on the price tag.

Customers who are not Prime members will be allowed to sign up for a free, 30-day trial at the store to receive Amazon.com prices.