COLONIE — An armed man who was acting irrationally inside his Loralee Drive home forced the Saddlewood Elementary School into a brief lock down on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

According to Lt. Daniel Belles the man’s family called police after he threatened to harm himself.

Police quickly surrounded the home and advised the school to go into a lockdown while police took positions near the school as a precautionary measure.

Officers made contact with the man and he came out voluntarily, unarmed.

He was taken to the appropriate facility for treatment and his weapons were confiscated by Colonie police, Belles said.

There are no criminal charges filed, Belles said, because the man only threatened himself and the weapons were legally owned.