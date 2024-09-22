Curtain Call Theatre — Now to Sunday, Sept. 29

LATHAM — Curtain Call Theatre will present “Red Maple,” a play by local playwright David Bunce, directed by Patricia Bunce. The production explores the lives of two mid-life couples dealing with empty nest syndrome and evolving expectations in their relationships. The play is described as both humorous and heartwarming.

The cast features Kevin Barhydt, Haley Beauregard, Kathleen Carey, Tanya Gorlow, and David Orr. The creative team includes Brian Prather for set design, Laura Brignull as scenic artist, Yiyuan Li handling lighting design, John Romeo in charge of sound design, Cece Widomski on props design, and Rita Machin as stage manager.

“Red Maple” runs through Sept. 29, 2024. Performances are scheduled for Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. There will be a special matinee on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets are priced at $30 each.