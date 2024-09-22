GLENMONT — Two Albany residents were the subjects of a larceny-in-progress call from Walmart on Route 9W on Saturday, Sept. 7. Although they were not charged with larceny, both were wanted on warrants, and one was found with drugs.

When Bethlehem police arrived, loss-prevention employees at the store had detained Kendall Barnes, 35, and Amanda VanLoan, 34, for allegedly not paying for some items while paying for others.

After a check, officers found that Barnes was wanted by Colonie police and VanLoan was wanted by Cohoes police. Both were detained. During a search of Barnes, officers found baggies containing 2.84 grams of heroin and 1.01 grams of crystal methamphetamine. He also had three capped syringes in his front pocket.

Barnes was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and was given appearance tickets for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 17. VanLoan was processed on her warrant and transported to meet Cohoes police.

Warrant again

SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man who was arrested for stealing $351.63 worth of merchandise from Market 32 in Glenmont in November 2023, and Macy’s in Colonie in 2022 and 2023, was taken into custody at the Schenectady County jail on an outstanding warrant for not appearing in Bethlehem Town Court.

Michael Celic, 36, was processed on the warrant, arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby, and released under the supervision of probation. He is scheduled to appear again on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Celic has a history of failing to appear in court. He was charged with felony bail jumping in April 2023 for not showing up to Colonie Town Court to face burglary and larceny charges from a February 2023 incident. He had been trespassed from the store for other incidents in 2022.

Warrant

GLENMONT — Bethlehem police responded to a call for a larceny in progress at Walmart on Route 9W on Monday, Sept. 9, and found that a homeless woman was wanted on a warrant.

Kizzy Wallace, 45, returned merchandise from her backpack to the store and was not prosecuted because she had not passed all points of sale. However, Wallace had an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany police. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Aggravated DWI on Rte 85

SLINGERLANDS — Slingerlands fire, Bethlehem EMS, and police responded to a call in the center of the roundabout at the intersection of Vista Boulevard and Route 85 on Monday, Sept. 9, at 4:29 p.m.

According to reports, upon arrival, the fire department reported no fire or injuries, but police found a black 2017 Ford Escape with significant front-end damage and a 34-year-old Clifton Park man walking around the vehicle.

Upon interviewing the man, he stated he was driving to work at Garden Bistro 24 from Market 32 and had left the roadway. The man said he had consumed two drinks before driving. A yield sign on the roadway was also sheared off.

Officers observed signs of intoxication and administered field sobriety tests, which he failed. He tested positive for alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station, the man provided a breath sample that registered a 0.27 percent blood alcohol content. He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for moving unsafely from a lane.

The man was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 17.