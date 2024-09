ALBANY – Every Tuesday night, weather permitting, the Albany Spin Jam collective takes to Jennings Landing to ignite the evening air in front of a crowd of people who are in the know. We featured these players a few years before, but the recent full moon drew our photographer in to make a return visit.

Photos by Micheal Hallisey /The Spot 518

Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam Albany Spin Jam