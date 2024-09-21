COLONIE — A 31-year-old Troy man was arrested by Colonie police on Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a larceny on Franklin Street that took place in March.

According to reports, Dakota Wilcox was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a felony, and arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

He was arrested again on Thursday, Sept. 5, and charged with conspiracy in the fourth degree, a felony, for an incident in August at a Central Avenue business. Wilcox was arraigned again by Judge Massry.

Identity theft and

grand larceny

LATHAM — Colonie police were called to the Hudson Valley Credit Union on Loudon Road on Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a fraud incident.

According to reports, police arrested Jahleim Homes, 22, of Albany, and charged him with two counts each of identity theft in the first degree and grand larceny in the third degree, all felonies. Homes allegedly defrauded two victims.

He was arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Norman Massry.

Grand larceny at Lowe’s

LATHAM — A Latham man was arrested at his residence on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and charged with grand larceny, a felony, after an investigation.

Bandari Kumar, 52, was charged for an incident that took place at Lowe’s on Loudon Road on Aug. 5. He was issued an appearance ticket.

Weapon and drugs

COLONIE — Colonie police responded to a check-the-subject call at Hilltop Plaza on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

According to reports, at 7:10 p.m., officers observed a black 2001 Toyota Tacoma parked in the lot.

After an investigation, police arrested Jonathan Watson, 47, of Halfmoon, and charged him with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Criminal mischief, obstruction of breathing

COLONIE — A 36-year-old Colonie woman was arrested for a domestic incident that took place at her residence on Friday, Sept. 6.

According to reports, Colonie police responded to a Vineyard Street address at 8:04 p.m. and took Marion Rhodes into custody. She was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony, and criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Rhodes was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Sept. 9, and released.

Criminal mischief

COLONIE — Colonie police responded to the Homewood Suites on Wolf Road on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 12:53 a.m. and arrested a Troy woman on domestic charges.

According to reports, Breyony Batiste, 28, was charged with criminal mischief in the third degree, a felony, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, in the incident.

She was given an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

No license, DWI

COLONIE — On Monday, Sept. 9, at approximately 1:11 a.m., a Colonie police patrol observed a white Ford Fusion speeding and failing to stay in its lane near the intersection of Central Avenue and Jupiter Lane.

According to reports, the officer performed a traffic stop and interviewed the driver, Harold Tindal, 35, of Long Island City. While speaking with Tindal, the officer observed an open container of an alcoholic beverage on the passenger seat, and Tindal exhibited red, watery, and bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol on his breath.

Tindal admitted to drinking before driving.

He was given and failed field sobriety tests and provided a breath sample on a pre-screening device that registered a 0.137 percent BAC.

Tindal did not have a valid license and was taken into custody.

At the police station, he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding, failure to stay in a single lane, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Tindal was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Sept. 16.

Warrant arrests this week

Frank Cappello, 29, of Latham, turned himself in for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in August.

Nicholas Sapienza, 35, of Ravena, turned himself in for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in July.

Isaiah Berrings, 43, of Albany, was transported by Albany County Sheriff’s Department for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in June.

Kyavon Harris-Thomas, 29, of Albany turned himself in for failing to appear in Colonie Town Court in July.

Jordan Nichols, 26, who is homeless, was turned over from Menands police for not showing up for court in August.

Ashley Fitzgerald, 37, of Latham, arrested by Colonie police for not showing up for court in September and then turned over to State Police for another warrant.

Andre Funt, 32, of Albany, located by Niskayuna for not showing up to court in August.

Amanda Sawyer, 34, who is homeless, by Colonie police after a call for service for not showing up for court in September.