Seeloff has a three-year history of stealing cars, credit cards, and possessing drugs

ALBANY — Matthew Seeloff, 36, of Watervliet, pleaded guilty to two counts of grand larceny in the third degree and one count of burglary in the third degree before Albany County Judge Andra Ackerman on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

According to a statement from the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, the plea comes after Seeloff’s trial began last week, but before any evidence or opening arguments were presented. The plea fully satisfies a 12-count indictment.

As part of his plea, Seeloff admitted to stealing a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee from the area of the Planet Fitness in Latham Farms on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Colonie police charged Seeloff at that time with grand larceny in the second degree, identity theft, burglary, and grand larceny in the third degree, all felonies.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, while at the Best Fitness on Central Avenue in Albany, Seeloff also stole the keys to a 2009 Subaru Outback.

He admitted to stealing a 2018 Ford Focus on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, while at the Vent Fitness on Troy-Schenectady Road in Latham.

In addition to stealing vehicles, Seeloff was accused of taking money or credit cards from the vehicles to make unauthorized purchases.

Bethlehem police arrested Seeloff on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, after he allegedly stole and used credit cards from a patron at a local fitness center. The victim reported his wallet stolen and debit card used on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, after working out at Planet Fitness in Glenmont the day before. The victim said the items were taken from his jacket stored in an unlocked locker at the club.

He later reported that on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, an unauthorized $385.58 charge was made at Cumberland Farms, and an additional transaction for $271.70 was declined before he canceled his card. Later that day, he received a call from CAP COM Federal Credit Union, reporting that an individual was at the Cohoes branch with his debit card and license attempting to withdraw money. The credit union said the individual left the card and license at the branch before leaving.

After reviewing various video footage, Bethlehem police detectives identified Seeloff as the suspect, and Bethlehem Court Judge Ryan Donovan signed a warrant on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Rensselaer County Jail staff contacted Bethlehem police on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, to inform them that Seeloff was in custody there. He was transported back to Bethlehem to be charged.

Seeloff was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and identity theft to commit a felony, all felonies, as well as identity theft to obtain goods and petit larceny, both misdemeanors.

While Seeloff was an inmate at the Albany County jail, he was arrested for possessing drugs at the facility on Sunday, March 27, 2022. According to reports, correction officers suspected Seeloff was under the influence of drugs. Seeloff allegedly spit out a bag from his mouth and had other bags in his bed. The contents tested positive for fentanyl.

He was charged with possession of dangerous prison contraband, a felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court at that time.

Seeloff’s sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, where he faces an aggregate term of four to eight years in state prison, according to the DA’s office.