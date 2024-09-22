Clark Art Institute — Select Saturdays

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute will present the 2024–25 season of The Met: Live in HD, featuring high-definition simulcasts of live performances from the Metropolitan Opera.

This series includes full operatic performances, backstage interviews, and commentary, offering audiences a comprehensive viewing experience. Most broadcasts will take place at 1 p.m. on select Saturdays in the Clark’s auditorium located in the Manton Research Center.

The season opens on Saturday, Oct. 5, with Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann,” featuring French tenor Benjamin Bernheim in the lead role.

For information, visit clarkart.edu.