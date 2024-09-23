GUILDERLAND — Stuyvesant Plaza will mark the arrival of fall with its second annual Autumn Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature a variety of activities, including sidewalk sales, live music, and seasonal food and drinks, providing a festive atmosphere for shoppers and families.

“Fall is a great time to experience Stuyvesant Plaza,” said General Manager Rachel Ferluge. “With special deals from some favorite retailers to fun seasonal activities on The Lawn, our second annual Autumn Fest will offer guests the perfect way to celebrate the season.”

Live music will be performed by Angelina Valente from noon to 2 p.m. on The Lawn, where guests can also enjoy both alcoholic and non-alcoholic seasonal beverages and snacks. Families will have the opportunity to participate in crafts and activities for children, meet a special character from 10 a.m. to noon, and take photos amidst the Plaza’s fall foliage decorations.

A variety of Stuyvesant Plaza shops will be offering deals and discounts throughout the day. Retailers such as BARE Blends, Stride Rite, Primal: Your Local Butcher, Sur La Table, Delmar Bootery, Ta-Da!, Ten Thousand Villages, and The Book House will provide special promotions, product samples, and sales benefiting local organizations like Grassroot Givers, a nonprofit that supports individuals and families in the Albany area by providing access to books, clothing, and home essentials.

Stuyvesant Plaza, located in the heart of Albany, has been a prominent open-air retail destination in New York’s Capital Region since 1959. Positioned at the intersection of I-87 and I-90, the Plaza draws shoppers from across the region and is home to more than 60 shops and restaurants, featuring a mix of local businesses and national brands.

Stuyvesant Plaza is managed by WS Development, a Massachusetts-based mixed-use developer that owns and operates over 100 properties across the United States. Established in 1990, WS Development focuses on creating engaging community spaces and experiences through a comprehensive approach that includes the design, ownership, operation, and leasing of properties.

For more information, visit wsdevelopment.com.