Mother, Daughter and Husband die in fast moving fire, two others escape

Debris hampers rescue efforts

COLONIE — A house fire on Locust Park claimed the lives of three residents Monday evening, according to the Colonie Police Department. Two other residents escaped with burns after attempting to rescue family members.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the single-family home, located a few hundred feet from Central Avenue, at approximately 7:56 p.m.

Village of Colonie Fire Chief Jeff Kayser said firefighters encountered active flames and multiple individuals trapped inside.

“This is only 100 yards from the firehouse, and it was an active fire when we arrived,” Kayser said. “It is now under investigation as to the source and cause.”

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, dozens of fire investigators from the Town of Colonie, Albany County, Colonie police, and the State Fire Office were on the scene.

Kayser said five people were in the house at the time of the fire, three of whom were on the second floor.

Despite efforts by first responders, three people succumbed to the fire, police confirmed.

Two others, including one of the home’s residents, were transported to Albany Medical Center with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld until family notifications are made. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said in a statement.

One of the survivors, Tommy Lyons Jr., shared his account of the incident in a social media post. He said he and his girlfriend, Adriana Feliciano, narrowly escaped after arriving home from work. Lyons sustained second-degree burns while fleeing the blaze and attempting to rescue his mother, sister, and brother-in-law, who were unable to make it out.

“I tried so hard to save my mom, but she just didn’t follow me out,” Lyons wrote. “It all happened in the span of about two minutes.”

Lyons expressed gratitude to first responders for their swift actions, crediting them with saving lives. He also urged others to appreciate their loved ones, reflecting on the devastating speed of the fire.

Public records confirmed Lyons among the residents listed at the property.

“This is a farmhouse that was built in the 1800s,” Kayser said. “The structure is narrow, and rooms were small.”

According to officials, two of the victims were found in an upstairs bathroom after they were unable to escape.

Kayser noted that firefighters were hampered by a large amount of contents inside the house, which resembled a hoarding situation. He said the two survivors escaped from the first floor and sustained burns on their hands and faces.

The Colonie Police Department stated that more details will be released as the investigation continues. Anyone with information about the fire, particularly eyewitness accounts or video surveillance, is asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at 518-783-2754.