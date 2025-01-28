Holding the flame

DELMAR — Bethlehem Central High School’s varsity cross country teams, recently recognized for their exceptional season, has been chosen to participate in the 2025 Empire State Winter Games Torch Relay.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, the boys and girls teams will carry the torch from the high school at 700 Delaware Ave. to the Community Bank branch at 197 Delaware Ave. in Delmar.

The 700-mile relay launched last Thursday in Buffalo and will travel across New York State, ultimately stopping in Lake Placid on Thursday, Jan. 30, for the Opening Ceremony. The event, titled “Chasing Dreams on Snow & Ice,” is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Olympic Center’s Herb Brooks Arena.

The Bethlehem girls cross country team was ranked No. 1 in the nation after winning the New York State Class A championship last November. Earlier this month, the district recognized the team’s accolades during a Bethlehem Central School Board meeting. Athletic Director Leonard Kies highlighted their accomplishments, noting the team’s undefeated season and numerous championships.

“This group of young ladies had an incredible season,” Kies said. “Tonight, I want to present to you the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A State Champions.”

Coached by Tucker Chrapowitzky and assisted by Darnell Douglas, the team finished its season with a perfect 12-0 dual meet record. They won the Suburban Council Championship, Section 2 Class A Championship, and the New York State Federation Cup, defeating their longtime rival Saratoga Springs.

Their success earned them the No. 1 ranking in New York ahead of the Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon, where they placed fifth. This marked the third consecutive year the team earned a bid to compete at the prestigious national event.

The championship team included Charlotte O’Meara (Senior), Katherine Bannigan (Senior), Logan Kuhn (Junior), Anna Chrapowitzky (Sophomore), Tess McNamara (Freshman), Sidney Graham (Freshman), and Sophia Chromczak (Grade 8).

“These young ladies have represented Bethlehem with excellence on and off the field, and we couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishments,” Kies said.

The Delmar stop is part of a 16-stop relay tour supported by title sponsor Community Bank, N.A., along with other sponsors such as Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. At the Community Bank branch, the torch will be welcomed by employees, local officials, and dignitaries.

The Empire State Winter Games, the largest and longest-running amateur winter sports event in the United States, will feature more than 2,500 athletes competing in 24 sports, including sled hockey, figure skating, sliding sports, and winter biking. Events will be held in Lake Placid, Tupper Lake, Saranac Lake, Paul Smiths, and Wilmington.

The Games’ Opening Ceremony will celebrate the inspirational journeys of athletes over the event’s 45-year history. It is free and open to the public.

The schedule for the Torch run will be:

– 9:15 a.m. – BC High School – set off

– 9:30 a.m. – Stewarts at Cherry Ave/Elm Ave

– 9:40 a.m. – Town Hall

– 9:45 a.m. – Four Corners

– 9:45 a.m. – Main Square

– 9:50 a.m. – Community Bank – final pass

All times are approximate.